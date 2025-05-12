Union Co. deputies searching for convicted sex offender

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a convicted sex offender.

According to arrest warrants, 53-year-old Martin Lee left his last known residence without properly updating his new address on the sex offender registry.

Lee also failed to return his verification letter as required.

Martin Lee

He was last known to reside at the Inn Town Suites near Stallings, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

