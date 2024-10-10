ACC commissioner backs more championships in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said Wednesday the conference wants to help bring NCAA women’s basketball tournament regionals and, possibly, a future Final Four to Charlotte.

Phillips made his comments as part of ACC Tipoff, the annual, two-day gathering of coaches, players, league executives and media to preview the season. Charlotte is hosting the event again this year.

The conference relocated its headquarters to Charlotte in August 2023 from Greensboro. As part of that move, the conference teamed for the first time this year on a bid to host NCAA tournament games in Charlotte, something the ACC did often while the conference headquarters were in Greensboro.

