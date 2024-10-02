Charlotte pro sports organizations rev up disaster relief efforts

CHARLOTTE — Several Charlotte-based professional sports teams and organizations are revving up their efforts to do good off the field and racetrack, donating millions of dollars and collecting supplies for Helene relief.

Across the Carolinas the response was instant. By the weekend, the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation in partnership with Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers committed $3 million to relief efforts.

By Monday, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation committed $1 million, and Michael Jordan and 23XI Racing, the team he co-owns with NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, also donated $1 million.

Some are giving more than just money.

On Wednesday, Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted a relief drive to collect items that will be distributed in western North Carolina.

23XI is also serving as a community drop-off location for items such as diapers and formula.

Donations will be accepted at the race shop in Huntersville from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

“It’s good to know we can help and be a part of what they are helping to do,” said Brandon McSwain of Vector Fleet Management who was there dropping off donations.

The Charlotte Knights will host a collection drive at Truist Field in Uptown from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and the Charlotte Checkers have announced a series of initiatives, including a charitable auction and supply drive.

