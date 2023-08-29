ACC headquarters officially moves Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The Atlantic Coast Conference now officially calls Charlotte home.

The conference headquarters is relocating to the Queen City after 70 years in Greensboro.

Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke to Channel 9 about the conference’s plans moving forward at the flag raising ceremony Tuesday morning.

“We want to integrate ourselves into into the community,” he said. “Certainly a part of this is the business side of sports and championships, which Charlotte has hosted in the past, and supporting young people through academics and athletics across our 15 institutions. But we want to serve the community as well.”

