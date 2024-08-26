Acclaimed restaurateurs open their newest venture

CHARLOTTE — Chef Greg and Subrina Collier have put down roots in midtown for their newest restaurant concept.

Their BayHaven Restaurant Group soft opened 3rd & Fernwood at the Metropolitan mixed-used development earlier this summer.

A grand opening is scheduled for Aug. 30. It’s located in a 5,200-square-foot space at 1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite 170 — formerly home to Hickory Tavern.

The restaurant pays homage to the African diaspora, its ties to the American South and the couple’s experiences growing up in Memphis, Tennessee.

Expect the menu to capture familiar flavors of Southern cuisine with dishes.

