Kentucky-based brunch restaurant to open locations in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based craft casual brunch restaurant, has announced plans to open two locations in the Charlotte area.

The first restaurant is set to open on Aug. 27 in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood at 1949 E. 7th Street, Suite 2. A grand opening event is planned for Aug. 30 when the restaurant will be giving away free Biscuit Belly for a year to the first 25 people in line and Biscuit Belly merchandise to the next 100 people. In addition, all customers can get free drip coffee all day with any purchase.

A second restaurant will open in mid-October in Fort Mill at 2147 W. Highway 160, Suite 101.

Jordan Franks of Charlotte will own and operate the Charlotte-area shops, which brings the brand’s total number of openings to 14. Franks has experience in the fast-casual restaurant industry, including roles at True Crafted Pizza and Super Chix.

Biscuit Belly was founded in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2019 and started franchising in 2020. The brand is known for its chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, innovative boozy beverages, and a bright, modern environment.

