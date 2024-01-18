Action 9: Frigid temperatures cause issues for Tesla batteries

CHARLOTTE — The cold weather sweeping the U.S. is having an impact on electric vehicles, and one owner of a Tesla says his car just died in the middle of a busy Charlotte highway.

The Tesla driver told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that he was traveling on Interstate 277 during an especially cold day.

“It just stopped, shut down completely,” the driver told Action 9. “I didn’t even have time to figure out what was happening.”

Stoogenke found over a dozen other reports just like this, but no recall has been issued by Tesla.

