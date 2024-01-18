Local

Action 9: Frigid temperatures cause issues for Tesla batteries

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com

Electric Vehicles Frigid Weather Explainer Kim Burney charges her Tesla, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. A subzero cold snap across the nation has exposed a big vulnerability for electric vehicle owners. It's difficult to charge the batteries in single-digit temperatures. Experts say it's simple chemistry, that the electrons move slowly and don't take in or release as much energy.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

CHARLOTTE — The cold weather sweeping the U.S. is having an impact on electric vehicles, and one owner of a Tesla says his car just died in the middle of a busy Charlotte highway.

The Tesla driver told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that he was traveling on Interstate 277 during an especially cold day.

“It just stopped, shut down completely,” the driver told Action 9. “I didn’t even have time to figure out what was happening.”

Stoogenke found over a dozen other reports just like this, but no recall has been issued by Tesla.

