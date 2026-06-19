CHARLOTTE — Renee Klein got a letter, and it looked like it was from the IRS. It said to scan the QR code to share their bank account information, so the IRS could deposit the Kleins’ tax refund.

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“I wasn’t getting a refund, so they didn’t need my bank account. That was the only reason that I actually stopped and said, ‘This doesn’t seem legit,’” she said.

Action 9: Why fake IRS letters may not be so easy to spot this time

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke warns you about imposter scams all the time. But what makes things different this go round: The real IRS has been mailing similar letters, so the bogus ones may not be as easy to spot. There was a 2025 executive order phasing out paper checks, so the IRS actually has been mailing a lot of letters like these.

“It’s absolutely ripe for scammers because it is a way to access banking information,” tax attorney Jess LeDonne said. “Especially on a notice like this, where really the information the agency is trying to get is your banking information. I mean, it is truly a goldmine for scammers.”

She says it’s so hard to tell the scam letters from the real ones. She’s been telling clients to ignore it either way. Klein’s tax lawyer told her the same thing.

“It looked so real and, if I didn’t know better, I probably would have scanned the QR code and sent them my information,” Klein said.

Action 9: Why fake IRS letters may not be so easy to spot this time

Stoogenke says the best advice -- if you’re not sure -- just throw it away. He knows you’re thinking:” What?” The IRS will still issue you a paper check. It may take longer, but it may be worth the wait.

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