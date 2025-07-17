Active search underway on Lake Norman near Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An active search is underway on Lake Norman in the Iredell County area, along Catalina Drive in Mooresville.

Lake patrol officers have been conducting the search for more than an hour, utilizing several boats on the water.

The search operation is taking place during a busy season when many people are out on the water.

Channel Nine’s Almiya White is on the scene, gathering information as it becomes available.

Chopper 9 Sky-Zoom footage shows multiple boats involved in the search effort.

As the search continues, updates are expected to provide more information about the situation.

VIDEO: Teen who survived near-drowning to graduate high school against all odds

Teen who survived near-drowning to graduate high school against all odds

©2025 Cox Media Group