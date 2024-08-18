Local

Active search underway for missing man in York County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Police crews are currently searching a missing man in York County.

York County Sheriffs say Robert Davis was last seen near his home on Belaire Drive in Rock Hill.

Davis, 77, suffers from dementia.

Sheriffs says he was last seen wearing Navy blue Sweatpants, a white t-shirt, an olive green sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Officials have been searching business in the area.

Police say Davis is originally from Chester County so it’s possible he may be heading there.

SLED is currently searching with its helicopter in the area assisting with the search.

If you have any information on Davis’ location you are asked to call 911.

