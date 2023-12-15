Activists want change after CMPD officer repeatedly hits woman during arrest

CHARLOTTE — There are calls for change for change in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department after they released video of two controversial arrests.

You’ve likely seen the body camera video of officers arresting Christina Pierre and Anthony Lee at a southwest Charlotte bus stop last month. It was all over claims they were smoking marijuana.

The encounter ended with Pierre being struck 17 times by an officer. Fourteen of those hits were ruled unjustified, and CMPD Officer Vincent Pistone was suspended for a week.

On Friday, local activists and clergy demanded action to prevent similar arrests. They said they want actual policy change.

“Regardless of your title, it’s assault,” Meko McCarthy said.

For McCarthy and some other local activists, Pistone’s suspension wasn’t enough. They wanted the six officers who were exonerated to face disciplinary actions, too. They noted that none of the other officers told Pistone to stop striking Pierre once her hands were behind her back.

“What example are you setting to those officers when you’re releasing them back in the community to come in contact with another person that is Black or brown?” McCarthy asked.

“This has to stop. We have to stop abusing Black and brown people,” Rev. Rodney Sadler said.

CMPD admits the incident was a stain on the department. Chief Johnny Jennings said a community and police collaboration group will soon start to review policies and possibly recommend changes.

But McCarthy and others want more than words and meetings.

“What commitment are we going to get from the chief that he’s going to back and stand on the recommendations or the proposals the community bring to the table?” McCarthy asked.

The department has not said who exactly will be a part of that group, but Chief Jennings said clergy and other community members will be.

Channel 9 also learned the group’s policy recommendations will be presented next June.

