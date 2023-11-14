Video shows officer hitting woman several times; CMPD says she resisted arrest

CHARLOTTE — A video circulating on social media Tuesday shows a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer hitting a woman several times while trying to arrest her. In a statement, police said the woman was resisting arrest.

According to the police report, the incident happened Monday around 2 p.m. Two people were smoking marijuana at South Tryon Street and Arrowood Road, police said. When officers walked up to them, police said the woman hit an officer in the face.

CMPD said the woman “was laying on her hands and not allowing officers to arrest her.” The man was arrested and had a 9 millimeter handgun with him, police said.

One of the officers hit the woman’s right thigh, saying “stop resisting” multiple times, police said.

Police said they gave several verbal commands before the officer hit the woman seven times “with knee strikes and 10 closed fist strikes to the peroneal nerve in the thigh to try to gain compliance.”

Police emphasized that the officer hit the woman in a very specific place.

“These are tense situations that have the potential to escalate quickly,” the statement from CMPD reads. “Police use of force is never easy to watch. Officers are trained to strike large muscle groups in order to gain compliance during an arrest.”

The department is internally investigating what happened. Police said the man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resist/obstruct/delay and possession of marijuana. The woman was arrested and charged with assault on a government official, resist/delay/obstruct and possession of marijuana.

In a statement, Bojangles confirmed the woman in the video was one of their employees who had clocked out from her shift before the video was taken. Bojangles said it plans to cooperate with CMPD’s investigation.

“Like many other Charlotteans, we were shocked and saddened by the video of an incident between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and a Bojangles employee. While we wait to learn more of the details of what led to the incident, we plan to cooperate fully with any investigation,” Bojangles said. “We can confirm that the individual in the video and her partner had recently clocked out from their shifts at Bojangles and left the property. They both remain employed by Bojangles at this time. Please direct all further inquiries to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.”

