‘Addition to the tradition’: Candy store sweetens Christmas Town USA experience

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — Every year, thousands of people take the trip through McAdenville to see the Christmas lights. But for Tracy Gunn, it isn’t Christmas without candy.

“We have Mike and Ikes we can put in, we got gumdrops, we actually use this for a snowman kit,” Gunn told Channel 9′s Gina Esposito.

That’s why Gunn opened the “Life is Sweet” candy store in the middle of Christmas Town USA.

“I think we’re a good addition to the tradition,” Gunn said.

For decades, people have traveled to McAdenville to see the thousands of lights. To catch the crowds, Gunn says she has extended store hours, and she’s stocked with festive treats and magical glasses.”

Another new experience you’ll notice while walking through downtown McAdenville is North Pole Park, with picnic tables for families to sit at. Organizers say they wanted to create a space where families could enjoy activities over the next couple of weeks.

“We definitely encourage people to arrive early—not only can you get a better parking spot, it’s nice to enjoy the merchants, do some shopping, have an early dinner, have some hot chocolate and then they are in town when the lights come on at 5:30 [p.m.],” said Christy Gliddon.

Gunn says she hopes her store will become part of the Christmas tradition for the families coming to McAdenville.

“I didn’t see any lights, I’ve never seen the traffic— I’ve heard about it from a lot people so I’ve never been here so I’m really excited,” Gunn told Esposito.

You can see the lights from Monday night until Dec. 26.

(VIDEO >> Hot tip: These free or cheap tricks can keep your home warmer this winter)

Hot tip: These free or cheap tricks can keep your home warmer this winter

©2024 Cox Media Group