McAdenville prepares for annual Christmas Town USA celebration

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — It will start feeling a lot more like Christmas on Monday, when the town of McAdenville turns on the lights to its Christmas Tree.

Christmas Town USA is launching its yearly holiday celebration Monday evening. Dozens of houses will be decked out with Christmas lights, and the spectacle attracts visitors from all over the area.

It all culminates with the Yule Log Parade on Main Street. That starts at 5:30 p.m.

You can make the drive through town to see the Christmas displays or you can park nearby and walk in the area. The lights will shine from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. each night through Dec. 26.

If you’re coming from I-85 N, take exit 22 and enter Main Street on Highway 7 from Lowell. If you’re coming from I-85 S, take exit 26 and enter Wesleyan Drive from Highway 74.

There’s limited public parking off Poplar Street and Elm Street. Parking isn’t allowed on Hickory Grove Road or Riverside Drive.

