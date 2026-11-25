FORT MILL, S.C. — Gold Hill Elementary Assistant Principal Adrienne Sanders was surprised on Tuesday with the 2027 South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year award.

Representatives from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators joined district leaders, staff and students at the school to celebrate her achievement.

Fort Mill School District Superintendent Gray Young congratulated Sanders in a district release.

“We are proud to join SCASA in honoring Adrienne Sanders as the 2027 Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year,” Young said. “Adrienne is an outstanding administrator, who cares deeply for her students and fellow staff members. She is a constant source of support and encouragement in our district, and we are proud to have her represent the Fort Mill School District with this award.”

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