CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released video of a former officer who was charged with assault for pushing a child off his bicycle.

Channel 9 reported back in July when then-officer Malcolm Joseph was accused of pushing a bicyclist to the ground in Uptown Charlotte.

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The teenage victim told Channel 9’s Glenn Counts that he and some friends were riding bikes and popped some wheelies. That’s what got Joseph’s attention, and the officer then parked very close to the teen.

On Tuesday, the department released the recordings from Officer Joseph and another officer during the interaction with the teen.

>>You can see the video at this link, and the interaction starts at the 11:10 mark.

The video shows Joseph during another police call just before 2 a.m. in Uptown, when the teen victim rides by him. CMPD said Joseph got into his patrol vehicle and followed them.

Joseph can be heard saying, “This that hot [expletive] y’all talking about,” before shoving the teen on the bike. The video shows the teen falling to the ground.

Joseph said he “watched [the teen] doing wheelies through traffic” after the victim stood up. The victim then told the officer he was 17. The two then argued back and forth before Joseph started walking back to his cruiser. Joseph can be heard saying, “I’ll be here all night,” and “If I catch y’all again, I’m not going to be as nice.”

Joseph then left the scene, and the victim called 911 to speak with a supervisor.

The victim hit his head and scraped his back when he fell, CMPD said.

Additional videos shared by the department show the victim riding his bike through the streets, and other officers investigating the incident. The victim and his friends told other officers that the assault would have been recorded on nearby cameras.

Authorities charged Joseph with simple assault soon after the incident, and he subsequently entered a plea of no contest in court. Following the plea, a judge placed him on six months of unsupervised probation.

In addition to his termination from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Joseph’s police certification with the state is currently classified as inactive.

The simple assault charge against Joseph will be dismissed if he does not commit any new offenses during his six-month probationary period.

This is a developing story; watch Eyewitness News and check back on WSOCTV.com for the latest updates.

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