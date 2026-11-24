WAXHAW, N.C. — A Waxhaw man was charged Monday with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor following a joint investigation by local and state law enforcement, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office Special Victims Unit, assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at a home near the 3100 block of Nablus Drive. The operation followed a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices belonging to the suspect, Spencer Monroe, who was placed in custody and remains held under a $25,000 secured bond.

Digital forensic examiners will review the seized electronics over the coming weeks, and authorities said additional charges could be filed if detectives uncover further evidence of criminal activity.

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