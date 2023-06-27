Advocate Health’s Gene Woods performs at Milwaukee music festival Summerfest

CHARLOTTE — One year after then-Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods visited Summerfest for the first time as a fan, the musically talented health-care executive from Charlotte and his band played a gig at Milwaukee’s long-running music festival.

Woods is now co-CEO of Advocate Health with Jim Skogsbergh following the December 2022 closing of a business combination between Charlotte-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health of Milwaukee and suburban Chicago.

Woods performed on June 24 with his band, Gene Woods and the Soul Alliance. Mark Kass, the editor-in-chief of Milwaukee Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, attended and took photos.

Read more and check out the photos here.

(WATCH -- 9 Investigates: Atrium Health patients left without answers months after potential virus exposure)

9 Investigates: Atrium Health patients left without answers months after potential virus exposure









©2023 Cox Media Group