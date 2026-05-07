Georgia inmate linked to jury duty scam targeting Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Samya Sharnae Kelly, 20, of Waynesboro, Ga., faces charges of obtaining property by false pretenses and two counts of money laundering in a jury duty scam targeting Rowan County residents, the sheriff said.

The scheme involved callers impersonating Rowan County Sheriff’s Office officials and threatening victims with arrest for missing jury duty unless a $750 fee was paid. Victims were told to send payment electronically to avoid arrest.

Rowan County residents began reporting in 2025 that they received phone calls from individuals claiming to be deputies or officials with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Many victims only discovered the calls were fraudulent after speaking with family members or contacting the sheriff’s office directly, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office officials stated in a news release..

Detectives launched an extensive investigation into the scam, analyzing financial transactions and digital evidence provided by victims.

Investigators linked the calls to activity originating from a correctional facility in Georgia.

Inmates were reportedly using contraband cellphones to carry out the scam and facilitate the movement of funds tied to ongoing criminal activity.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which assisted in advancing the case.

Kelly, 20, is believed to be only one part of a larger operation. The investigation remains active as authorities search for more suspects.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that law enforcement will never contact individuals by phone to demand payment or request money to avoid arrest.

Citizens who receive similar calls are encouraged to hang up immediately and report the incident to their local law enforcement agency.

The investigation into additional suspects remains active.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to report any similar calls to local law enforcement.

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