Aerials of the Aftermath: Chopper 9 videos of Helene’s destruction

CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom has given people some of the first looks at the destruction and flooding left by Tropical Storm Helene. See replays of Channel 9′s stories from the sky below:
Chopper 9 flies over Helene’s damage in Charlotte, western NC
Residents monitor river levels after floodgates to dam open
‘Ain’t a dry house down here’: Evacuees return to homes along Catawba River
Lake Lure Dam no longer at imminent risk of failure
Historic flooding in aftermath of Hurricane Helene
(GALLERY >> Lake Lure, Chimney Rock devastated after Tropical Storm Helene)
©2024 Cox Media Group