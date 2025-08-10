Affordable Care Act rates to increase in NC for 2026

NORTH CAROLINA — About a million North Carolinians who depend on the Affordable Care Act are facing significant increases in their health care costs next year.

Insurers offering ACA plans in North Carolina are requesting substantial rate hikes for 2026, which will coincide with the expiration of the federal subsidies that have helped make these plans more affordable.

Amerihealth Caritas is seeking the highest rate increase at 36%, followed by UnitedHealthcare of NC at 32%, Blue Cross at 29%, and Cigna at 27%.

The insurers attribute these increases to rising healthcare costs and recent federal changes.

The federal subsidies that have been aiding many ACA plan holders will expire in December after Congress decided not to extend them, WRAL reports.

