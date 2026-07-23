Panthers linebacker carted off the field on Day 1 of training camp

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers second-year outside linebacker Nic Scourton was carted off the practice field with a right knee injury during the team’s first day of training camp on Thursday.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said he does not know the extent of the injury, but added that Scourton will have an MRI exam.

“I don’t want to speculate,” Canales said. “I’m hoping for the best.”

Scourton went down on a wet field late in practice during team drills and players immediately gathered around him on one knee.

Scourton held his hand over his face as he was led into an awaiting cart. As he was leaving the field, the cart stopped, and Canales and every player on the roster individually walked over to hug Scourton before he was taken to the training room.

“They care about each other,” Canales said. “Whenever you’re in a group of people doing something hard together, it has a way of creating a special bond. Between all the workouts and going through a full season and an offseason and all that, it means something to the guys. I’m proud of that.”

Scourton had an outstanding rookie season for the Panthers, playing in 17 games with eight starts. He finished the season with 47 tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hits.

“We’ve got depth,” Canales said of the potential future without Scourton. “That’s why we keep bringing in guys. ... If it comes to that (a serious injury) we have guys that we trust.”

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