AG accuses tree removal business of price gouging after Hurricane Helene

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The owner of a landscaping company in North Carolina is facing a lawsuit from the state attorney general after allegedly charging exorbitant prices to remove trees after Hurricane Helene.

According to NC Attorney General Josh Stein’s office, a couple in Hendersonville found Lorenzo Lorin Huggins Sr. and his businesses after two trees fell on their roof during Hurricane Helene.

The AG’s office says Huggins agreed to go to their home in Hendersonville to remove the trees, but when he got there, he told the couple they would have to pay $25,500 upfront to remove the two trees.

The couple paid with a credit card because they were worried the trees would cause their roof to collapse.

According to Angi, the average cost for tree removal is about $750 per tree.

Huggins brought a crew of three men. Instead of removing the trees, the AG’s office says the workers dropped tree limbs and debris through the hole in the roof and also caused a tree to drop on a retaining wall.

The couple ended up having to hire different contractors to remove the tree trunk and other debris.

Stein is suing Huggins and his businesses, Huggins & Sons Yard Service and Lorenzo & Son Landscaping.

“If you take advantage of people in their time of need and charge them unfair, excessive prices, my office will hold you accountable,” Stein said in a statement.

Channel 9 reached out to Huggins for a comment on the lawsuit, and we’ll update this article with their response.

