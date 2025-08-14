Airline expands service with 3 non-stop routes

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines has announced the launch of three new nonstop routes from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Albany, New York, starting in October, airline officials announced on Thursday.

These new routes will be operated using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, and Avelo Airlines is the only carrier offering nonstop service to these destinations from the USA. The airline is offering affordable one-way fares starting at $57, with bookings available on AveloAir.com.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

Begins Oct. 22, with twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays

West Palm Beach, Florida (PBI)

Begins Oct. 23, with four times weekly service on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

Albany, New York (ALB)

Begins Oct. 23, with four times weekly service on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

The introduction of these routes expands on Avelo’s air service in the Queen City region, which began in May 2024. This expansion is part of Avelo’s strategy to increase connectivity and provide more travel options for passengers.

“It’s exciting to see our partnership with Avelo continue to grow,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch in a news release. “The new, nonstop routes from Concord to San Juan, Puerto Rico, West Palm Beach, F.L., and Albany, N.Y. give residents more options for affordable and convenient air travel up and down the East Coast and now to the Caribbean too. Visitors will enjoy our unmatched hospitality and experience the harmony of Concord’s unique blend of recreation and entertainment opportunities.”

