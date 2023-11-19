Airport expansion includes several new Delta gates

CHARLOTTE — Delta Air Lines takes a bigger stake at the Charlotte Douglas Airport with the newest addition to the international destination.

The expanded Concourse A will feature seven dedicated Delta Air Lines gates and three common-use gates.

As of Nov. 18, construction workers are putting in drywall and doors for the second phase of the expansion.

The 200,000-square-foot expansion began in 2018 and will open in fall 2024.

When Channel 9 first covered the complete expansion plan in 2018, deputy aviation director Jack Christine said the addition is being built to keep up with increasing demand.

“This project is really being driven by local growth in our market,” said deputy aviation director Jack Christine.

The concourse will house a retail store, a restaurant, and two open bars.

The project cost $231 million, paid by state grants and bonds.

(WATCH: Charlotte Douglas Airport increasing parking rates)

Charlotte Douglas Airport increasing parking rates

©2023 Cox Media Group