Albemarle Fire Department among top rated in NC

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Insurance premiums are expected to decrease in Albemarle as the city’s fire department is now rated among the top in the state.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito explains why their department stands out.

The Albemarle Fire Department has reached new heights after it rose from a Class 3 to a Class 2 fire rating, which means its performance makes it one of the best in the state.

“What it means to me, it means success. It means milestones,” said Fire Chief Kenny Kendall.

Albemarle Fire Department among the top-performing fire agencies in NC

The achievement designated by the state fire marshal’s office is the result of years of hard work, Kendall said.

He said a FEMA grant allowed them to add 10 more firefighters, and they also got a new fire truck.

The fire department also has a refurbished fire truck, which has better safety features.

“The first thing you’ll notice is on the outside of the truck, really, we enhanced the visual safety for our firefighters on the road by updating the lighting,” said Battalion Chief Patrick Stone.

Stone is also behind plans to build a new ladder truck that can be used for anything from water rescues to fires at tall buildings.

Kendall said they used to send firefighters to Concord for training. Now they have their own school for recruits.

Albemarle Fire Department among the top-performing fire agencies in NC

He said all these things led to the new fire rating, which will ultimately mean more money in the wallets of businesses and residents.

The fire department is graded on training, equipment, operating procedures, and resource deployment.

Only 5% of fire departments in North Carolina have an ISO Class 2 rating.

Most departments are Class 5.

The new fire rating will be in effect on June 1.

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