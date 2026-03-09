‘Highly Capable’: Albemarle Fire Department achieves ISO Class 2

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Fire Department has earned an ISO Class 2 rating from the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal, placing the agency among the top-performing fire departments in the state.

The new rating represents an improvement from the department’s previous ISO Class three status.

“Over the past few years, the City has refurbished a ladder truck and funded the purchase of a brand new one. We’ve also purchased a brand-new pumper truck. We added ten more firefighters, which allowed us to put another truck in service,” Fire Chief Kenny Kendall said.

The Insurance Services Office, or ISO, evaluates fire departments on a scale from 1 to 10, with one representing the highest level of performance. Most fire departments in North Carolina currently hold an ISO Class 5 rating. Only 5% of the state’s volunteer and career fire departments have achieved the ISO Class 2 designation.

Improved fire class ratings can lead to lower insurance premiums for residents, businesses and industries, city officials said. It also improved Albemarle’s ability to recruit and retain business and industry, officials said. State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor visited the City Council Chambers to present a certificate to the department.

“The residents of Albemarle can take comfort in knowing this highly capable team of firefighters from the Albemarle Fire Department is safeguarding them and their belongings in the event of an emergency,” Taylor said.

The department also developed an award-winning firefighter training academy and expanded specialized training in controlled facilities, officials said. These efforts are part of the criteria used during ISO inspections, which occur every five years. During these evaluations, the fire department is graded on its training, equipment, operating procedures and resource deployment. Community risk reduction efforts, including fire prevention and education, are also evaluated.

The city’s water system and emergency dispatch services are also critical components of the rating. The water system is graded on the reliability of the system, the concentration of fire hydrants and the quantity of water available for fire protection. Emergency dispatch is rated on its ability to process and dispatch structure fire calls within standards set by the National Fire Protection Association.

The new ISO Class 2 rating for the Albemarle Fire Department will become effective June 1, 2026.

