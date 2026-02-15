Alexander County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 missing teen girls

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen getting into an unidentified vehicle.

Adysan Rayann Grant and Addison Hendrick were last seen in the Bethlehem Community in Alexander County. Officials said the teens left voluntarily and were being picked up by an unidentified vehicle.

Grant, described as a 15-year-old with green eyes and blonde hair with black and red streaks, is 5-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal, black, and cream cheetah print sweatshirt with black leggings and brown sandals. She also has a nose piercing.

Hendrick is 14 years old, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair with red streaks. She has a small diamond nose piercing and two small earrings in her right ear. She also has black and blue braces on her teeth.

Anyone with information on their location has been asked to contact law enforcement at 828-632-2911.

No additional details have been made available.

