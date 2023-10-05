‘All of a sudden, pow!’: 83 people now say their Frigidaire oven glass shattered

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville mother is the latest person to contact Action 9 after the glass on her Frigidaire oven shattered.

Heather Simica says she “was just hanging out in the living room ... my son has his friend over, they were outside playing. I was cooking them chicken tenders and all of a sudden, pow! And I’m like, ‘What in the world is that?’”

She says it was the glass on her Frigidaire oven breaking.

“There’s just glass all over the floor in front of the oven and I’ve just never seen anything like that,” she said.

Eighty-three people in 25 states and Canada have now shared similar stories with Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke about Frigidaire ovens. He asked them if their oven was on when the glass shattered. Of the 68 people who responded, almost half told him their oven was not on or even warm at the time.

Stoogenke asked Frigidaire’s parent company, Electrolux, why there hadn’t been a recall. It won’t say but it does acknowledge the glass may “infrequently break” and that it always checks “for imperfections,” but that “sometimes the imperfections are not visible.” It says it complies with industry standards.

Action 9 hasn’t heard of anyone who’s been hurt, but Simica worries it’s just a matter of time. “So, can you imagine if you had a little kid here and this came blasting out at you? It’s terrible,” she said.

Stoogenke has been encouraging people to report this to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which could lead to a recall.

He asked the commission to keep an eye out for these complaints.

