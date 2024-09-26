Alleged armed robber arrested after holding up Belmont pharmacy, police say

BELMONT, N.C. — An alleged armed robber was arrested and charged after he held up the College Park Pharmacy on Park Street in Belmont at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Gaston County Police announced.

Cody Alexander Gardner, 29, went into the pharmacy, showed a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk.

He ran off and police tracked him down on Dunn Street, which is in Gaston County’s jurisdiction.

Gardner was apprehended and charged with armed robbery and remains in custody at the Gaston County Jail.

