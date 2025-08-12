Allen Tate rebrands in $4M expansion push

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s largest real estate firm, Allen Tate, is undergoing a major rebrand.

On Tuesday, the company announced it is now becoming Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate.

With a $4 million marketing campaign, the change is expected to bring new signs, billboards, and even wrapped buses to the Queen City in September.

Company leaders, however, said their services will not change.

“Same great service, same great people, with Carolina roots and local Carolina leadership. But we think it’ll help more sellers and buyers afford the transition of their home, bring more activity from the northern markets coming to the Carolinas, and increase brand awareness,” said Howard Hanna.

The shift also signals major growth for the Charlotte market. There are also plans to expand beyond the city into coastal areas, Raleigh, and Durham.

