‘Allow you to help people’: More students consider skilled trades as alternative to college

CHARLOTTE — What was once considered an untraditional alternative to college is becoming more and more popular among high school seniors.

Skilled trades are becoming more enticing for many reasons. Channel 9’s Miana Massey met one Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student who’s heading into his first job right after graduation.

As many high school seniors prepare for college, Jamir Anthony is taking a different path.

“You don’t actually have to go to college, you can go to a trade school,” said Anthony, a senior at West Charlotte High School.

The soon-to-be West Charlotte grad is part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ career and technical education program.

“It’s always been a safe space for learning,” Anthony said. “They teach you all the things you need to know, how to use tools, all about safety and it will allow you to help people.”

Over the last few years, he’s learned everything from electrical work, to carpentry, and HVAC.

“You have to find which one fits you,” Anthony said.

He’s taken to HVAC. He’s beginning an apprenticeship with McKenney’s Incorporated in just a couple of weeks.

“he’s a great kid, I love him to death; if I had a company, I would take him with me,” said Christopher Ross, an electrical instructor.

The HVAC industry is facing a severe labor shortage with more workers retiring and not enough young people entering the field and programs like this are what cms hopes will help change that.

“In today’s job market, because it’s so small, you can lose a job in a heartbeat. So if you can put yourself above and beyond everybody else, then you keep that job for a while,” Ross said.

Skilled trades are a path more students are considering.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, participation in apprenticeship programs have increased almost 23% since 2021. Sometimes, they offer more lucrative and immediate employment.

“You’ll always need heat and air conditioning, and AI can’t really fix that,” Anthony said. “That’s where I come in.”

For Anthony, that career journey starts just after graduation.,

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