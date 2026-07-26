Morganton road closed due to police investigation

MORGANTON, N.C. — A Morganton road is closed on Sunday morning due to an investigation, Morganton Public Safety said.

Neighbors told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that the investigation is connected to a shooting.

West Union Street is closed.

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Leaving town going west has been detoured to Mimosa Street.

West Union Street at the Crossroads intersection going east into town is being detoured at Woodland Drive.

MDPS personnel are on scene.

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