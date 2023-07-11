Ally Financial pledges $4M-plus for affordable-housing efforts in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Ally Financial Inc. has committed more than $4 million to preserving and adding affordable housing in Charlotte, with an additional $2.2 million in grants going to 84 nonprofits in both Charlotte and Detroit this year for a range of philanthropic investments that also include housing.

Ali Summerville, board chair of the bank’s charitable foundation, which is making the investments and donations, told CBJ that the latest pledges reflect an ongoing dedication to improving economic mobility here and across the country.

“Affordable housing continues to be a major issue in Charlotte and most of the markets that we’re in,” she said. “It’s one of the topics we are committed to as one of our pillars in supporting economic mobility through our foundation. … Housing sustainability continues to be an issue, so we need to continue to contribute and make sure it stays top of mind.”

Ally emphasizes giving in Charlotte and Detroit because those are the bank’s top two business centers.

