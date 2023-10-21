Alpha Delta Pi hosts annual fall festival for Ronald McDonald House

CHARLOTTE — The Alpha Delta Pi Charlotte Alumnae Association hosted its third Fall Festival benefitting families with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Greater Charlotte on Saturday.

This annual event allows members of the community to come together and enjoy fall festivities while supporting the RMHC of Greater Charlotte.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and included a pumpkin contest, a spooky playground, a trunk or treat, and other activities that were all laid out on the lawn of the RMHC of the Greater Charlotte House.

Alpha Delta Pi has donated more than $1.5 million to chapters of the RMHC across the United States and Canada.

(WATCH BELOW: City approves much-needed grants for nonprofits)

City approves much-needed grants for nonprofits

















©2023 Cox Media Group