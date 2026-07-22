Amazon pits NC against Texas for 500-job plant

Tech giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ: NASDAQ) is eyeing both Texas and North Carolina as it looks for sites to house a major manufacturing operation.

The proposed facility would host advanced robotics operations and could create as many as 500 jobs. Austin is in contention for the project, but it’s unclear where in North Carolina Amazon is looking.

The Austin City Council discussed the project during a work session on July 21, reported the Austin Business Journal, a Charlotte Business Journal sister publication.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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