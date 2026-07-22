Lightsaber, Luke Skywalker’s hand fetch $3.7M at auction

The force was with whoever had the bid when the gavel came down.

A lightsaber and the severed prosthetic hand from Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” were sold for $3.75 million at auction.

Heritage Auctions said the lot was part of its Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction.

The lightsaber was used on screen by Mark Hamill during the fight scene where Darth Vader utters the famous line “I am your father,” The Associated Press reported.

Along with the weapon, the effects rig that allowed for Hamill to lose his hand was also included in the sale.

Heritage Auctions said it came from makeup artist and gimmick designer Stuart Freeborn’s collection. Freeborn died in 2013.

The $3.75 million price tag was the most ever paid for a “Star Wars” prop, Heritage Auctions said. It was expected to bring in between $1 million and $2 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The previous record was a 20-inch model of an X-Wing from the original movie that sold for $3.135 million in 2023.

It wasn’t the only piece of Hollywood movie history to go up for sale. A hat worn by Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz” sold for $550,000, while the top hat worn by Gene Wilder in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” sold for $350,000, the AP reported.

The dragon egg-filled chest from “Game of Thrones” sold for $312,000, and the rugs from “The Big Lebowski” tied the auction together for $350,000 and $375,000, with bidding starting at $15,000 each.

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