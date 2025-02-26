Amber Alert issued for endangered North Carolina teen

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Police described Azalea Strifler as 5 feet 4 inches tall and said she weighs about 110 pounds.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information regarding Strifler’s whereabouts, police ask that you call 911 or contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111.

WATCH BELOW: ‘Didn’t slow down’: Troopers search for driver who hit teen on bike, kept going

‘Didn’t slow down’: Troopers search for driver who hit teen on bike, kept going

©2025 Cox Media Group