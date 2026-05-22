Arrest made after monthslong investigation into toddler’s death

MORGANTON, N.C. — Samuel James Hensley, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder without regard in connection with the death of a 14-month-old boy in Morganton.

Samuel James Hensley

His arrest on Thursday followed an approximately six-month investigation into the infant’s death on Nov. 7, 2025, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Friday news release.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a cardiac arrest call at 2509 NC 18-US 64, Lot 26, Morganton that day.

Upon arrival, deputies located the deceased toddler. The Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation into the death.

Warrants for second-degree murder were issued for Hensley following the approximately six-month investigation.

He was transported to the Burke County Magistrate’s Office, where he was served with the arrest warrant and received no bond.

Hensley, whose address is listed as homeless, is being held in the Burke County jail without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the District Attorney’s Office, and additional information may be released at the appropriate time.

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