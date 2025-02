SILER CITY, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl out of Chatham County.

The Siler City Police Department is asking for help in finding Geydi Liseth Hernandez Fernandez who was last seen around 8 p.m. at her home in Siler City.

She has been missing since Feb. 21.

She was wearing jean shorts and red shirt with a bear on it. The teen has a Jordan Matthews High School laptop with her.

No further details have been released.

