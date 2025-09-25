Ambulance struck by gunfire in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says someone shot into an ambulance early Thursday morning in Uptown.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. outside the Midnight Diner at the intersection of Trade Street and Caldwell Street while paramedics were transporting a patient to the hospital.
Fortunately, no one was hurt. Another MEDIC unit transported the patient to the hospital for an unrelated illness.
Channel 9 is asking for more information on why the bullet was fired.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
