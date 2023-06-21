Local

AMC at Northlake Mall closes temporarily

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A north Charlotte movie theater is temporarily closed.

AMC says its Northlake Mall location is dealing with HVAC issues. The movie chain said they are waiting for parts and their vendor to fix the issue.

There is no timeline for reopening.

The theater’s closure is the latest in a series of issues Northlake Mall is facing. Just a few weeks ago, a sinkhole opened up near the mall.

Back in March, the mall rolled out new security measures after a series of shootings on or near the property.

