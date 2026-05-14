America 250 initiative delivers 40K pounds of food to NC nonprofits

MORGANTON, N.C. — Two nonprofits in western North Carolina received a donation of 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable food to support families facing hunger across the area.

The food was donated through a joint effort by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and local organizations as part of America 250. The resources will be divided between the Burke United Christian Ministries in Morganton and the Hunger and Health Coalition in Boone.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was there when the truck rolled in at the Morganton nonprofit Thursday morning.

The soup kitchen and food pantry at Burke United Christian Ministries has been serving the Morganton community for over 50 years. The truck full of beans, applesauce, spaghetti, milk and other canned foods will help the nonprofit continue their mission.

Members of the church said this is one of 250 trucks making these donations across the United States to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence. They say a lot of the supplies came from the church’s donations and their warehouse in Salt Lake City.

The truck is expected to reach the Hunger and Health Coalition in Boone Thursday afternoon.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 6 as Faherty speaks with some of the people benefitting from the donation.

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