Kings Mountain councilman under investigation, accused of harassment and ethics violations

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The former mayor and now Kings Mountain city councilman is under investigation for alleged ethics violations and harassment.

Scott Neisler’s fellow council members have asked an outside law firm to look into Neisler’s deals with developers and investors, and reports of harassment so abrasive that two employees resigned.

Cleveland County reporter Ken Lemon has the first public look at the complaint, and he spoke with Neisler about the investigation on Thursday.

Neisler told Lemon he wanted to make sure we read the complaint before talking. After reading the complaint, Channel 9’s first question for Neisler was, “Will you resign?”

He said, emphatically, no.

He believes his fellow council members are trying to push him out.

Neisler insisted on speaking his mind Tuesday night before the council voted to investigate him.

“Even though the majority of the board wants to remove me,” Neisler said.

Neisler said he had no idea why they wanted the investigation until he got a copy of the complaint on Wednesday.

“To say this is a sad day for me in an understatement,” Neisler said.

The complaint said there is credible and documented evidence that Neisler has violated the city’s code of ethics.

The most serious complaints are that Neisler has acknowledged relationships with investors and/or developers that have ongoing business with the City of Kings Mountain, and there is a perceived conflict of interest with regard to developers/investors.

The complaints also say he created and fostered a toxic work environment with intimidating, abusive, or harassing conduct directed at city staff. It said the assistant city manager and director of water resources resigned because of that harassment.

Hiring a firm to investigate Neisler will cost the city as much as $20,000.

Councilman Tyler Fletcher said he supported the investigation until he heard the cost.

“There is no way I can lay my head down tonight knowing I spent this much taxpayer dollars,” Fletcher said.

Lemon asked Neisler about the resignations. He told me it’s hard to be toxic to someone he never met.

The complaint said there’s evidence to back up the claims. The investigation is expected to start soon.

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