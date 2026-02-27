American Airlines employee arrested for fake bomb threat at airport

CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines employee was arrested on Wednesday following a fake bomb threat at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police said the incident occurred within the baggage claim area of the facility.

The threat was reported to authorities after the suspect sent a text message to a co-worker. The airline notified police after the recipient of the message reported the interaction to a supervisor.

The threat was communicated through a series of text messages sent to a fellow employee.

One message stated, “Don’t be a hero, I got a bomb in the elevator RN,” which was followed immediately by another message stating, “just joking.”

The employee who received the messages immediately reported the interaction to a supervisor. American Airlines then notified the police.

While both individuals worked for the airline, officials have not disclosed how long they had been employed.

Aviation professionals emphasized that security threats are never treated as jokes within the industry.

Ken Cunningham, a former pilot, noted that his military and commercial training always strictly forbade such comments.

“I flew well before 911 and we were taught in the military never to joke about it, never, so I don’t know why somebody would do that,” Cunningham said.

Security experts explained that airport personnel are trained to follow specific reporting protocols regardless of their personal relationship with a colleague.

Steven Hooper, a professor and aviation security expert at Embry-Riddle, said that joking about the word “bomb” is the most significant mistake a person can make at an airport.

Hooper noted that the recipient of the text was required to act according to established safety rules.

“Policies and procedures are established for a reason so that you adhere to certain protocols,” Hooper said.

He added that while the suspect likely believed his friend could take a joke, “if policy is you must report it, then he did what the policy mandates he do.”

Passengers at the airport expressed support for the zero-tolerance policy regarding such threats. Josh Clendein, a passenger, said he was thankful the co-worker chose to report the incident.

“I know it was his friend, but I’m glad he stepped up and turned him in because we don’t know. We don’t know if he was kidding or not,” Clendein said.

