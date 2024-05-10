American Airlines expecting record travel at CLT

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines Group Inc. expects to have its busiest summer at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this year. The airline is increasing capacity by 12% over summer 2023. That increase comes from a mix of additional flights and larger planes.

Ralph Lopez Massas, head of the CLT hub for American, met with reporters, including CBJ, this week at the airline’s offices overlooking the airport runways and taxiways.

Lopez Massas said American has hired hundreds of people in recent months to ensure the airline is fully staffed. American employs nearly 15,000 people in Ch arlotte and 2,000 more in other parts of North and South Carolina.

Between May 17 and Sept. 3, the airline estimates 8 million passengers will travel to or from the Charlotte hub on 75,000 flights. Those figures, if realized, would surpass pre-pandemic travel levels, according to an airline spokesperson.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group