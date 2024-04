American Airlines Group Inc. is adding another nonstop flight to Canada from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline will begin flying to Quebec City from Charlotte on Aug. 10, according to a news release on Tuesday and confirmed by an American spokesperson on Wednesday.

American will operate that route on a seasonal basis. It will fly once a week on Saturdays, ending Nov. 2.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group