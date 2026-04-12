American Airlines helps children with Autism prepare for plane travel

CHARLOTTE — April is Autism Acceptance Month, and American Airlines partnered with several organizations to help children with special needs get used to airport chaos.

Fifty Charlotte families gathered at Charlotte-Douglas Airport on Saturday to check in, go through security, board a plane, and taxi onto the tarmac.

Each of the families included a child living with autism.

The American Airlines event allowed the families to go through all the motions of being in an airport terminal and all the chaos it can entail.

“It’s something that every kid, every person needs to be a part of,” said Scott Dillingham, a parent and employee. “It makes me proud to be an employee of this airline that they do this on a yearly basis.”

The airline has been hosting the event since 2014. It partners with Autism Speaks, Autism Charlotte, and the Autism Society of North and South Carolina.

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