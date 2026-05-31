Police search for suspect who shot 2 sheriff’s deputies, killing 1, near NC border

CARROLL COUNTY, V.A. — Police continue to search for a man they say shot two sheriff’s deputies near the North Carolina/Virginia border Saturday night.

Sadly, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office shared that one of those deputies was killed.

The sheriff’s office says that they were called out to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Fancy Gap Highway around 9:26 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say that two deputies made contact with a male, later identified as Michael Puckett, at that location who then opened fire on deputies during the encounter.

Both deputies were shot.

The sheriff’s office later released that Deputy Sheriff Logan Utt suffered fatal injuries from the shooting and was pronounced dead.

The second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest and is receiving a medical evaluation but is in stable condition.

Puckett fled the scene and is still currently at large.

The sheriff’s office says that Puckett is considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to immediately call 911.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

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