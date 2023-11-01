American Airlines increases availability for winter international trips from CLT

CHARLOTTE — If you’re looking to get far away from Charlotte for a trip this winter, you might have better luck than you did last year.

American Airlines says there are nearly 40% more international seats available on trips from Charlotte Douglas International Airport compared to last winter.

AA has 32 international destinations from Charlotte, and the carrier expanded its service to Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

You can see AA’s flights from Charlotte at this link.

